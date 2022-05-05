Hyderabad: Woman’s husband arrested in Abdullapurmet murder case

Hyderabad: A day after two bodies of a couple were found in the outskirts of the city, the police has cracked the case by arrested the deceased woman’s husband who is alleged to be responsible for their death.

Rachakonda police had found naked decomposed bodies of a man and a woman in Abdullapurmet on Tuesday. A scooter and a handbag was also found.

Investigations reveal that the victims got into a relationship a few months ago. The deceased woman’s husband and the prime accused came to know about it and warned her to end the relationship.

However, the woman continued with her relationship which enraged the husband.

On Sunday, the husband followed his wife and her lover -Yeshwanth – and finally found that they had reached an isolated location in Kothagudem village of Abdullapurmet.

Seeing them involved intimately, he attacked them with boulders and stabbed Yeshwanth with a blunt object many times, killing them on the spot.

He ran away from the murder scene. However police was able to nab him on Wednesday. A case has been registered.