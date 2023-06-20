Hyderabad women drive e-autos, defy barriers in male-dominated space

Hyderabad: 19 women who belong to marginalised communities are currently working as auto drivers in the city, creating a dent in the male-dominated occupation.

This women’s empowerment initiative is headed by Azmeera Bobby, a commercial pilot who has taken up the task of educating, training, and empowering women who belong to marginal communities, to take up auto driving as their profession.

Women participating in the training sessions.

ETO Motors Pvt Ltd, an electric mobility service provider, in collaboration with the Shaheen group (NGO), are providing these unemployed women with electric autos after training.

Under the ‘Women owner/driver partners initiative for livelihood and sustainability program’, the women are first trained in driving the e-autos thoroughly and then apply for licenses from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

“Along with local women, 30 in Delhi and 250 girls in Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with their respective road transport administrations are also under training,” Azmeera Bobby said.

Female auto drivers in Delhi

Apart from driving lessons, they are also trained in customer management and safety at work.

Additionally, charging stations have been set up at Mughalpura grounds, and many other places across the city for an uninterrupted driving experience.

Speaking to The Siasat Daily, a lady auto driver donning an abaya, who operates within the Old City limits has said that she has taken up the profession so that she could assist her husband financially.

The woman also stated that she was praised by customers for her bravery while young girls commuting in her auto said that they felt safer with a lady driver.

“While women from all the communities are being positive towards taking up the profession, a huge response is being received from women belonging to the Muslim community,” told Bobby.

According to the auto drivers, they are able to make Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 per day, and Rs 500 is paid to the women empowerment group at the end of the day to support its functioning.

“However, once they complete the driving job for a brief period of one year, the women are welcomed to train a fresh set of newbies in the same profession for which they will get paid, They will end up earning double income by driving auto and also by giving training sessions as and when required,” Bobby informed.

According to the organisers, women under 36 years are welcome to join the programme.

The empowerment group is also looking for support from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) groups.