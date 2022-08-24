Hyderabad: Women protest against Raja Singh’s remarks at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Muslim women staged a protest against now suspended-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh’s derogatory comments against the Prophet Muhammad, at Ambedkar Statue, Hussain Sagar.

Around 30 women were protesting while holding black flags, demanding the arrest of Raja Singh. According to the protestors, “this is not the first time that this BJP leader has made blasphemous comments against members of the Muslims community.”

On Tuesday, Hyderabad police filed a case against Raja Singh for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. It came after several people took to the streets demanding action against him. Following that, the police have an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Recollecting Nupur Sharma’s remarks which received international condemnation, protestors alleged that Raja Singh has also many a time made speeches akin to Sharma, Amit Shah and others.

“Raja Singh and other BJP leaders are trying hard to create unrest and communal hatred in Telangana especially targeting Hyderabad. The national BJP leaders are frequently visiting Hyderabad to create indifference, promote hatred, and create violence through their venomous speeches against Muslims and Islam,” they added.

“We demand Raja Singh be arrested and strict legal action be taken against him so that he doesn’t dare to repeat such statements,” protesters added.

So far, eight cases have been booked against Singh at Mangalhat, Malakpet, Nampally, Dabeerpura, Chaderghat, Amberpet, Afzalgunj, and Rajendranagar police stations.

Singh has been booked under sections 153-A, 188, 295-A, 298, 505 (1) (B) (C), 505 (2) and 506 of the IPC at Nampally station. Similarly, he was booked under sections 153 (A), 295(A), 504, 505 (2), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Malakpet station.

Several protests have been held against Raja Singh since Tuesday night after he secured bail.