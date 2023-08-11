Hyderabad: Women’s charred body found in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Charred body of an unidentified young woman was found at an open plot venture near the city outskirts in Shamshabad on Friday.

The body of the woman aged about 35 years was found by locals at an open land near Sai Enclave of Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district.

The police rushed to the spot on information.

It is suspected that she was set ablaze by pouring petrol on her body which was beyond recognition when people found it.

Also Read Video: Moving car catches fire at Masab Tank in Hyderabad

However, it is yet to be ascertained if she was killed on the same spot or if her body was dumped on the plot after killing her elsewhere.

As per media reports, the CCTV footage has been examined by the police which revealed two men on a bike taking petrol at a bunk.

Cops have reportedly deployed four special teams to nab the accused based on the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police have registered a case and are investigating the case.