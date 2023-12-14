Hyderabad: Women’s college disallows burqa-clad students into exam hall

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed for a while at the Stanley Degree College for Women after the management didn’t allow girls wearing burqa to enter the exam hall on Thursday, December 14.

According to AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, a few female students were supposed to take the exam at the college when the staff asked them to remove their burqas and enter the exam hall.

When the girls refused to remove the burkha the management didn’t allow them to write the exam.

On information, AIMIM MLC Rahmath Baig along with party workers reached the college and spoke to the management.

In a video, the faculty were trying to justify their action stating the students were carrying material to indulge in malpractice.

However, later they said it is voluntary for the students to wear burkha or remove it while entering the exam hall.

The issue was later resolved at the institution by the management and the parents.