Hyderabad: Women’s decomposed body found in Chevella

Cops suspect that she was sexually assaulted before getting killed by constructionn site workers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th September 2023 4:43 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: A decomposed body of a woman was found at a construction site in Chevella, near Ranga Reddy district on Sunday. According to police, the woman was nearly 30 years of age and had been allegedly sexually assaulted before being killed.

The cops also suspected that construction workers at the site may have a hand in committing the crime under the influence of alcohol.

The body was first found by local residents who alerted the police on Sunday morning. The body was covered in a piece of cloth. The cops arrived at the site and shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. The medical examination would help us determine whether or not she was sexually abused, a police officer said.

A preliminary inquiry has found that she was killed around two days ago. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and an investigation is in progress.

