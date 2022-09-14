Hyderabad: Worker sentenced to 6 months in jail for theft

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 14th September 2022 6:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man was sentenced to a six-month rigorous punishment and a fine of Rs. 1000 for stealing from his employer’s house.

According to a release from the police, the accused Poinamaina Suresh used to work as a worker with hotel owner Kota Jagadish, whose business is at Thurkapally ‘X’ Road.

On February 24, Jagadish along with his wife went to his mother-in-law’s house. When they returned on March 3, they were shocked to find the door opened. Around 3.5 tulas of silver ornaments and a gas cylinder were stolen.

Jagadish filed a complaint at Thurkapally police station. During the investigation, Poinamaina Suresh was found guilty of the crime. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

