Hyderabad: Workers union seeks funds for new office in city

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has appealed to the public for donations in the form of furniture and electronic items.

In order to work better in handling issues brought by gig workers around the city, the TGPWU is setting up its new office in Amberpet. Currently short of funds, they have made an appeal to the public from their official Twitter page for tables, chairs, and other small office furniture as well as old usable computers and printers.

*PLEASE RETWEET*

*Need Furniture*

Nearly 2 yrs after founding we are setting up an office for our union in Amberpet to support Gig and Platform workers. With the cost of rent, we are short on funds. We request you to donate furniture to help set up our office. More info below 1/ — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) May 28, 2022

“If you are in Hyderabad, and you have some old furniture you would like to donate, please consider supporting our union office. You can contact us at +91-9642424799, +91-9177624678, or tgapwu@gmail.com,” said one of their tweets.

If you are in Hyderabad, and you have some old furniture you would like to donate, please consider supporting our union office. You can contact us at: +91-9642424799, +91-9177624678 or tgapwu@gmail.com 4/ pic.twitter.com/OjR6ssStdG — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) May 28, 2022

About TGPWU

Founded in 2021, the Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU) represent the interests of gig workers and platform workers in the state. It educates gig workers on the benefits granted to them in the Code on Social Security (Central) Rules, 2020, released by the Central Government in 2020/.

The Union helps taxi drivers or motorcycle riders for mobility platforms (Uber, Ola, Rapido), delivery agents for logistics and e-commerce platforms (Dunzo, Delhivery, Shadowfax, Amazon, Flipkart), food delivery platforms (Zomato, Swiggy), and ‘freelance’ or ‘part-time’ workers for gig marketplace platforms (UrbanClap, Housejoy).

They ensure to provide labor rights and work from protesting for workers’ rights to writing writ petitions on behalf of their members.