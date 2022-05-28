Hyderabad: Workers union seeks funds for new office in city

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has appealed to the public for donations in the form of furniture and electronic items.
In order to work better in handling issues brought by gig workers around the city, the TGPWU is setting up its new office in Amberpet. Currently short of funds, they have made an appeal to the public from their official Twitter page for tables, chairs, and other small office furniture as well as old usable computers and printers.
“If you are in Hyderabad, and you have some old furniture you would like to donate, please consider supporting our union office. You can contact us at +91-9642424799, +91-9177624678, or tgapwu@gmail.com,” said one of their tweets.
About TGPWU
Founded in 2021, the Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU) represent the interests of gig workers and platform workers in the state. It educates gig workers on the benefits granted to them in the Code on Social Security (Central) Rules, 2020, released by the Central Government in 2020/.
The Union helps taxi drivers or motorcycle riders for mobility platforms (Uber, Ola, Rapido), delivery agents for logistics and e-commerce platforms (Dunzo, Delhivery, Shadowfax, Amazon, Flipkart), food delivery platforms (Zomato, Swiggy), and ‘freelance’ or ‘part-time’ workers for gig marketplace platforms (UrbanClap, Housejoy).
They ensure to provide labor rights and work from protesting for workers’ rights to writing writ petitions on behalf of their members.