Hyderabad: World Sparrow Day 2024 celebrated at KBR Park

Hyderabad: Celebrations of World Sparrow Day were organised at the T Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park, Hyderabad on March 20, Wednesday.

They were organized by the district forest officer, Hyderabad M C Pargaien, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife). The chief wildlife warden was the chief guest of the programme along with Shivani Dogra, conservator of forests, Charminar Circle and Surekha, Deccan Birders.

School children from various schools, locals and NGOs participated in this programmes.

On the occasion, the speakers emphasized the need for the protection of sparrows and also our environment including trees for the betterment of society, a press release informed.

School children who have earlier participated and won in various competitions like painting, and drawing were given certificates and prizes.

The staff of Hyderabad East, West & Central Range, KBR also participated in the programme.

Also, special prizes were distributed to the winners of “KBR through Lens Eyes”.

(KBR) National Park while commemorating its 25th anniversary launched a competition called “KBR through Camera Eyes,” duly inviting photographers and nature enthusiasts to capture the park’s natural wonders to showcase the diverse flora and fauna of KBR.

The participants have submitted their entries under 4 categories plants, animals, landscape and people.

All the winners of these categories were also awarded certificates with cash prizes.

M.C. Pargaien assured that similar programmes involving the participation of more and more people will be taken up in the coming years and exhorted the audience to do their bit for the conservation and protection of the environment.