Hyderabad: World Tourism Day to be celebrated at Hitex on Sep 26

Hyderabad: World tourism day will be celebrated at Hitex, Madhapur with Padmasri Kinnera Darshanam Mogulaiah and Indian idol fame Shanmukha Priya performing on September 26.

According to the Telangana government, the celebrations will take place from 10 am to 9 pm. Entry is free for visitors.

Also Read Telangana govt takes strict action against botched surgeries

In a meeting, tourism secretary Sandeep Kumar, Sultania with other officials discussed the arrangements for the world Tourism day celebration on Friday. The event will be organised by the government and state tourism minister V Srinivas Goud will be the chief guest.

75 different kinds of biryani will be present at a food festival in the event. Further, a handlooms and handcrafted expo will also be organised.