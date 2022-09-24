Hyderabad: World Tourism Day to be celebrated at Hitex on Sep 26

According to a media report, along with concerts, the food festival will also take place with different 75 varieties of Biryanis.

Hyderabad: World tourism day will be celebrated at Hitex, Madhapur with Padmasri Kinnera Darshanam Mogulaiah and Indian idol fame Shanmukha Priya performing on September 26.

According to the Telangana government, the celebrations will take place from 10 am to 9 pm. Entry is free for visitors.

In a meeting, tourism secretary Sandeep Kumar, Sultania with other officials discussed the arrangements for the world Tourism day celebration on Friday. The event will be organised by the government and state tourism minister V Srinivas Goud will be the chief guest.

75 different kinds of biryani will be present at a food festival in the event. Further, a handlooms and handcrafted expo will also be organised.

