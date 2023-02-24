Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals launch free ambulance services at two locations

Hyderabad: Yashoda group of hospitals, Malakpet launched free ambulance services at two locations along the National Highway 65 (NH 65) between Hyderabad and Vijayawada on Friday.

Equipped with modern services, the free emergency ambulance services will be stationed at Gundrampally and Kattangur along NH 65.

These ambulances are equipped with life-saving medical equipment including ventilators, critical care and first aid along with trained emergency response personnel.

Made available round-the-clock for medical emergencies, citizens can reach out to them by calling on the toll-free number 105910.

These ambulances are efficient in providing treatment mainly to road accident victims and people who suffer heart attacks or brain strokes.

Director of Yashoda Hospitals, Dr Pavan Gorukanti said, “The patients will be first stabilized by the emergency response team and then transported to higher healthcare facilities for critical care.”

The emergency service has the potential of treating road accident victims for 30 minutes to 60 minutes until they arrive.

Nakrekal MLA, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, who launched the services, said, “The NH 65 needed such a facility because of the frequent road accidents.”