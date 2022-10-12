Hyderabad: Yet another hawala racket busted, 2 crore rupees seized

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 12th October 2022 12:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: In yet another major haul, the Commissioner’s Task force team on Wednesday busted a Hawala racket. During the operation, the police seized two crore rupees which were being shifted illegally.

On a tip of information about the movement of a hawala racket, a team of Commissioner’s taskforce west zone team apprehended four persons and upon frisking two crores unaccountable cash was recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons along with the seized cash were handed over to the Banjarahills police station, further investigation is underway.

On Tuesday the police in the Gandhi Nagar area seized 3.5 crore of rupees Hawala amount.

