Hyderabad: Yoga center to come up at JVR Park

Hyderabad: D. Ronald Rose, GHMC Commissioner, announced the swift redevelopment of Jalagam Vengal Rao (JVR) Park, highlighting a speedy completion of the project.

During an inspection of the ongoing works at JVR Park in Banjara Hills, Rose and accompanying officials outlined plans to establish a yoga center within the park, spanning approximately 10 acres.

Ronald Rose, keen on expediting the revitalization efforts, walked to the park’s water pond. He instructed authorities to promptly clear the pond of debris and take steps to enhance its aesthetic appeal.

The GHMC Commissioner emphasized the need to furnish basic facilities within the park, creating a conducive environment for visitors to unwind. Additionally, the restoration of damaged pathways in the park is on the agenda.

Addressing the officials, Rose highlighted the importance of providing essential amenities for morning walkers, emphasizing the role of the biodiversity wing in ensuring a pleasant experience for park-goers.