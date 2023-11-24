Hyderabad: Yogi Adityanath to campaign for Raja Singh in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Hyderabad to campaign for BJP’s Goshamahal candidate T Raja Singh, on November 25.

Yogi will participate in a roadshow alongside Singh in Goshamahal which will begin from Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir, Dhoolpet at 4 pm on Saturday followed by a public meeting at Begum Bazar at 6 pm.

BJP Goshamahal candidate T Raja Singh shared the information of his poll campaign alongside Adityanath on X. “Hearty welcome to Maharaj ji on the holy land of Bhagyanagar,” he posted.

उत्तरप्रदेश के यशस्वी मुख्यमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज का भाग्यनगर की पावन धरा पर हार्दिक हार्दिक स्वागत है।



आप सभी गोशामहल एवं भाग्यनगर वासियो से विनती है कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में आकर इस भव्य कार्यक्रम को और भव्य बनाए।



रोडशो एवं जनसभा शनिवार,

25 नवम्बर… pic.twitter.com/B5ea3ezr6E — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) November 24, 2023

The rally will cover the route via Anita Towers, the Gandhi statue (Purana pool), Jumerat Bazar Road, and Chudi Bazar Lane before reaching Begum Bazar.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier visited Hyderabad’s Bhagyalaxmi temple near Charminar in July 2023.

The race for the Gohamahal seat is between three strong contenders, BJP’s Singh, Congress’ Mogili Sunitha Mudiraj and BRS’ Nanda Kishore Vyas Bilal aka Nandu Bilal.

BJP’s controversial leader T Raja Singh is the incumbent from Goshamahal. Post suspension from the party for making controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, he was recently reinducted into the party just before it announced the second list of candidates.

While Sunitha Mudiraj was a contender for the Khairatbad constituency, the Congress party high command allotted her the Goshamahal seat.

BRS’ Nandu Bilal has had a long association with the BRS. Earlier, he had contested as an independent candidate in 2014 and was the party’s in-charge of the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, before being picked as a suitable MLA candidate for it.