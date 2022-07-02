Hyderabad: Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Bhagya Laxmi temple postponed

Hyderabad: The much awaited visit of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Ajay Bisht, aka Yogi Adithyanath, to the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar has been postponed to Sunday by the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following “important engagements”.

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the temple on Saturday afternoon and offer prayers at the temple at Charminar in Hyderabad.

Sources from the Hyderabad police said the Intelligence Bureau advised Yogi Adityanath against visiting the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar in view of recent developments following the Nupur Sharma controversy in the country. BJP leaders from Telangana were reportedly unsure if the UP chief minister will visit the temple even on Sunday.

All over the city, the police is on alert in view of the two day executive meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) where PM Narendra Modi will participate. On Sunday a public meeting is being held at Parade Grounds Secunderabad.

The Hyderabad police had earlier asked the owners of business establishments around Charminar to shut down their shops till 3 p.m until most of the VVIPs who are provided Z category security visit and leave the area.

Police will be posted on rooftops around the Charminar and en route to keep a watch on the surroundings of the route taken by the VVIPs from the BJP. All along the route, the police will post their men to guard the route taken by the dignitaries in the old city of Hyderabad.

A few hundred policemen including Rapid Action Force personnel have also been deployed in the old city on Saturday around Charminar as part of security arrangements for the BJP. The movement of public will be restricted around Charminar as well.