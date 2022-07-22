Hyderabad: Young couple dies by suicide at Abdullapurmet

Hyderabad: The Abullapurmet police on Thursday found the bodies of a couple, who allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison.

The incident is likely to have occurred in the early hours of the day and the bodies were discovered in an open space by locals who informed the police. As per the preliminary investigation, the police suspect that the deceased were in a relationship.

A bike was found near the dead bodies and upon conducting a search, the police found documents in the vehicle, based on which the man was identified. The deceased, 25-year-old Satish was a resident of Polepally village in Nalgonda.

The police informed that the woman’s age was ascertained at 23 and no suicide note was found near the two bodies. The police registered a case under section 174 for suspicious death under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the investigation is underway.