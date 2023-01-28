Hyderabad: Youngster dies by suicide in Trimulgherry rehabilitation centre

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man died by suicide at a Trimulgherry rehabilitation centre on Thursday.

When Kevin went to the washroom and did not return for a long time, The staff went to check on him and found him lying in blood. He was rushed to the hospital immediately.

He allegedly broke the ventilator glass panes and inflicted injuries on himself, according to the police.

Also Read Two held for 18 robberies across Hyderabad

Kevin was reportedly addicted to Ganja and was admitted to the rehabilitation centre by his parents when he started behaving violently. He had been undergoing treatment for the past year.

“He was addicted to ganja.” He suffered injuries at the rehabilitation centre. “We are probing how he suffered injuries,” Trimulgherry inspector Sravan Kumar said.

The police registered a case and questioned the staff. An investigation is underway.

The police said a similar incident occurred two years ago at the centre.