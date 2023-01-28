Two held for 18 robberies across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police busted a gang of two members, who committed more than 18 offences across the city. The accused are being interrogated to recover the loot.

One of the accused is wanted in a murder case.

On January 25, the burglars broke into and looted eight locked houses and other offices in LB Nagar. The accused escaped after stealing eight tolas gold, 20 tolas silver, two laptops and a few cell phones. The police registered the case lodged by the house owner.

The fingerprints collected by the CLUES team revealed the identity of the thieves. After screening the database two suspects were found to be old offenders from Hubli in Karnataka and Fateh Nagar in BalaNagar.

The CCTV footage collected from different places also confirmed the involvement of the suspects.

The Rachakonda police launched a manhunt for the suspects. Hyderabad’s Task Force nabbed the duo from their hideout in the Karkhana area of Secunderabad.

According to the police, in 2016 the accused were convicted in a case registered at SR Nagar.

Interrogation and investigation into the case are underway.