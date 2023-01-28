Hyderabad: TSRTC launches ‘AM2PM’ express cargo service

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday launched an express parcel service called ‘AM 2 PM’ for the speedy delivery of parcels.

The programme was formally launched at Bus Bhavan on Friday by the managing director of TSRTC V C Sajjanar.

The MD informed at the launch that these services will be available in Hyderabad and across all districts in Telangana.

“If a parcel pickup is placed before 12 noon, it will reach the destination by 9 pm on the same day. If the pickup is placed between 12 noon and 9 pm, delivery will be done by 12 noon the next day,” added the MD.

Only 1 kg parcel (valued up to Rs 5,000) will be covered under the new service as of now and an additional 5 kg will be added to extend the service to other states and Tier-III cities based on the response.

The courier price of this express service has been fixed at Rs 99 which can be paid in the form of cash or UPI (Unified Payments Interface).

However, perishable items and goods are not covered under this service.

The TSRTC logistics wing which was launched in June 2020, currently is contributing to 14,000 parcel deliveries per day.

The wing has delivered 37.31 lakh parcels in the current financial year with services available in 88 areas of Telangana as well as other states.

“TSRTC is rapidly providing these services to consumers through 364 agents. A total of 192 special vehicles have been allocated to deliver the parcels,” Sajjanar added.

Citizens can ring 9154680020 to avail of the ‘AM2PM’ service or visit their website.