Hyderabad: Youngster held for raping minor on pretext of marriage

Hyderabad: Youngster held for raping minor
Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Thursday arrested a youth for allegedly raping a minor on the pretext of marrying her.

The accused was identified as 20-year-old E. Vivek Kumar, a resident of Yellareddyguda . Kumar lured a 17-year-old girl and secretly married her at a temple last November. The accused took the minor to a rented room where he sexually assaulted her.

The police further said that Kumar took the victim to his residence, where he continued to harass her for the past five months. Based on a complaint by the victims mother, the police booked a case against Kumar and arrested him.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

