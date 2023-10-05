Hyderabad Youth Courage to contest Telangana polls from Nampally

Hyderabad: A city-based organization, Hyderabad Youth Courage, is apparently planning to contest in the upcoming elections from the Nampally Assembly Constituency.

In a video message Mohd Salman, president of Hyderabad Youth Courage hinted at it and said, “We are going for a new beginning starting from Nampally Assembly constituency. Afterwards, we will reach other parts of Hyderabad and later Telangana to serve the people.”

He said that people are aware of all our welfare activities and humanitarian work. “In the upcoming elections, I will not do politics over religion, no hate or provocative speech. I would talk about the welfare of widows, poor, underprivileged people and their growth,” explained Salman.

Salman released his manifesto before the public. The six-point manifesto consists of the following pointers:

Haj pilgrimage for ten poor persons from the Nampally constituency,

Educational grant of Rs 20,000 to a child of Muezzin or Imam,

Unemployed persons will be given a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh for starting a business, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to any widow or her son,

Rs 2 lakh to anyone who had taken a loan for the marriage of their daughter and is unable to repay it and

providing interest-free loans to the poor.

“We take responsibility for well-being and prosperity. Give us an opportunity to youth to serve you,” he urged.

The Hyderabad Youth Courage had its own share of controversies with allegations of siphoning funds collected for the poor and cases were booked against them.

The Hyderabad police had imposed the PD Act against Salman and HYC’s general secretary Mohd Ayub.

Cases were also booked against them for staging a protest at the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office against Raja Singh who made derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad and also another similar protest near Azizia Masjid, where police had to resort to a lathi charge.

During the CAA-NRC protest the police had detained them several times.