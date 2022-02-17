Hyderabad: Youth duped of Rs 16 lakhs for investing in crypto

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th February 2022 1:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: Youth promised of higher returns from Crypto duped of Rs 16 lakh
Youth duped of Rs 16 lakhs over Crypto currency investment

Hyderabad: As cryptocurrency becomes increasingly prominent for investors, a group of youngsters were duped of Rs 16 lakhs on Wednesday.

The police said one of the victims was in touch with a person on Facebook. The latter urged the victim to invest in cryptocurrency trade through an app. Trusting the stranger, the victim followed the instruction and created an account.

Cyber crime authorities further said that the youngster was receiving profits initially. The con-men further lured him into making major profits as a result of which, the youngster spread the word among his friends. Keen on making profits all of them pooled in the money for the investment.

MS Education Academy

They later realise that the profits were not being deposited into their accounts. Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button