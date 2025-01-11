Hyderabad: Youtuber awarded 20 yrs jail for raping minor girl

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber Chippada Bhargav alias Fun Bucket Bhargav, has been sentenced to a rigorous imprisonment of 20 years and was also fined Rs 4 lakh by a POCSO court for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The verdict was delivered on Friday, January 10, following a case that revealed Bhargav had lured the minor with promises of opportunities in a web series.

Background of the case

Bhargav, known for his TikTok videos and YouTube content, was accused of exploiting the girl under the pretence of involving her in video production.

He reportedly took her to his home, where he coerced her into making inappropriate videos and subsequently assaulted her multiple times.

The convicted individual had threatened the girl, claiming he possessed videos of her changing clothes.

He warned her that he would upload these personal videos to social media if she dared to speak about the matter to anyone.

The situation came to light when the girl’s mother noticed physical changes in her daughter and took her to a doctor, who confirmed that she was four months pregnant.

Complaint filed in 2021

On April 16, 2021, the girl’s mother filed a complaint at the Pendurthi police station.

The case was then transferred to the Disha police station for further investigation. With evidence gathered during the inquiry led by the police, it was determined that Bhargav had indeed manipulated and assaulted the girl.