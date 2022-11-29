Hyderabad: YS Sharmila booked for hindering police procedure

Hyderabad: A case is booked against YSRTP leader Y. S. Sharmila at Punjagutta police station for allegedly assaulting and using criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty and endangering public lives during ‘Chalo Pragathi Bhavan’ protest on Tuesday.

Sharmila, along with several party workers were heading for the house of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Somajiguda in protest against the attack on her convoy at Narsampet in Warangal during her padayatra on Monday.

The attack was carried out by the TRS party workers and the YSRTP wanted to protest by ‘laying siege’ to the CM camp office ‘Pragathi Bhavan’.

Sharmila was heading to the CM camp office in a car that was damaged in the alleged attack in the Warangal district.

The police who had prior information of the protest had barricaded the road leading to the CM camp office.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/ojWVPmUciW — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

At Yashoda Hospital, the police stopped the car and asked her to get down but she refused to get out of the car and tried to drive the vehicle ahead.

The Task Force sleuths had to physically stop the car and later a traffic crane towed away the car while Sharmila was still seated in it. The vehicle was taken to SR Nagar police station.

The Punjagutta police following a complaint from one of the police officers booked a case against Sharmila and other party workers.

Several party workers were taken into preventive custody at the Pragathi Bhavan when they tried to storm into the premises. Somehow, over two dozen workers of YSRTP reached Pragathi Bhavan and raised slogans.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday night, she made it clear that her yatra and the fight against the TRS ‘atrocities’ would not stop.

Sharmila added that she would not be cowed down by the ‘rowdies and rogues of TRS’ and would march for the sake of the four crore people of Telangana who stood by her.

In continuation of her protest, she began her march towards the Pragati Bhavan to “seek an explanation from KCR” and “know if this is part of his governance that those who questioned his government’s failures and tyranny had to be attacked and harmed”.