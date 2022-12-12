Hyderabad: YS Sharmila discharged from hospital

Hyderabad: The chief of the YSR Telangana Party, YS Sharmila Reddy, was discharged from the hospital in the city after her health condition got stable.



She was on an indefinite fast after being denied permission by police to hold padayatra and was admitted to the hospital yesterday.



YS Sharmila, who was on hunger strike against the TRS govt was shifted to a local hospital in Hyderabad in the early morning hours on Sunday.



“YS Sharmila Reddy was admitted around 1 am on December 11, with low blood pressure, weakness and giddiness. She had dehydration and orthostatic hypotension. she was also found to have severe oliguria, high anion gap metabolic acidosis and pre-renal azotemia,” the hospital added.

She was detained at Somajiguda when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She was then brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

Before being detained, police towed away Sharmila’s car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police allegedly forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers.

On Monday, Sharmila was also detained in Warangal after the clash between her supporters and the alleged workers of the TRS party in Warangal. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort.