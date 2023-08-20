Hyderabad: YS Sharmila stages protest against custodial ‘torture’ of woman

Hyderabad: The alleged torture of a woman belonging to ST community by LB Nagar police recently has taken a political turn on Sunday, August 20, after YSR Congress leader YS Sharmila staged a protest demanding action against the policemen who beat the woman.

The victim, named Laxmi, is a resident of Meerpet. She was allegedly trashed at the LB Nagar police station on Tuesday night. The police had picked her up from Mansoorabad road and took her to the police station. She alleged that she was brutally tortured with a leather strap by a head constable and a woman constable. The police, however, maintained the woman was soliciting men and indulging in prostitution.

After the issue came to light, Rachakonda Commissioner DS Chauhan suspended a head constable and a woman constable of LB Nagar police station. A sub-inspector was transferred to the police control room.

B Sai Sree, LB Nagar DCP said a case was registered against concerned policemen under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.

Meanwhile, YS Sharmila, came along with party workers and sat on a dharna in front of a private hospital at BN Reddy Nagar, where the woman Laxmi had been undergoing treatment.

The police took Sharmila into custody after repeated attempts to disperse the protesters were in vain. She was taken to Hayatnagar police station.