Hyderabad: YS Sharmila’s car towed on her way to Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana party chief, YS Sharmila was detained, along with her car, on her way to lay siege on the chief minister camp office at Begumpet’s Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Sharmila’s marched towards Pragathi Bhavan, as a mark of protest and condemnation, against the alleged attacks by the TRS party workers against her and the party activists during a Padayatra on Monday in Warangal.

She moved along with the Yatra bus that was badly stoned and burnt by TRS activists yesterday.

She was eventually stopped, and her vehicle was forcibly lifted with the help of a crane and taken to SR Nagar police station.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/ojWVPmUciW — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

The drama unfolded at Narsampet, on Monday, where TRS activists allegedly attacked the YSRTP Padayatra, stoning and burning the bus, using filthy language and tearing down banners and party flags.

In a drastic turn of events since then, the cops arrested YS Sharmila and brought her to Hyderabad, where she addressed the media and the party activists.

She made it clear that her yatra and the fight against the ruling-TRS’ ‘atrocities’ would not stop.

YS Sharmila stated she would not be cowed down by the ‘rowdies and rogues’ of BRS (TRS) and would march for the sake of the 4-crore Telangana people who stood by her.

In continuation of her protest, she began her march towards Pragathi Bhavan to “seek an explanation from KCR” and “know if this is part of his governance that those who questioned his government’s failures and tyranny had to be attacked and harmed”.

Some party leaders who also staged a protest at the party’s office in Jubilee Hills were also arrested by the police, this morning.