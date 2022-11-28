Telangana: After bus attack, YS Sharmila compares TRS to BJP

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Monday lashed out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after the caravan in which she was travelling was attacked and burned by workers belonging to the TRS.

“Today will be a black day in Telangana history. Despite walking 3500 kilometers for the benefit of Telangana people, the only thing the KCR government has done is to cheat people and now they have downright attacked us,” she said.

Sharmila has been walking across the state as a part of her ongoing ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’. She remarked that her bus was set on fire and some of her followers were beaten up by TRS workers but no arrests have been made as of yet.

“The police are yet to take action. They have not made one single arrest despite the vandalism. There might even be justice in Afghanistan but there doesn’t seem to be any in Telangana. The nexus between TRS and the state police is similar to that of BJP-RSS,” she added.

Sharmila also condemned the KCR government for falsely promising a lot to the public and not fulfilling said promises. “KCR promised people jobs, double bedroom housing, 15% reservation for women but to no avail. The TRS government and the chief minister should be ashamed of themselves,” she added.