Hyderabad Zoo celebrates World Giraffe Day with Bunny

Zoo authorities prepared a special 5-kg cake made from fruits, vegetables, green leaves, nuts and beans for Bunny, the zoo's 10-year-old male giraffe.

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Giraffe standing near a person at Hyderabad Zoo during World Giraffe Day celebration.
Hyderabad Zoo celebrates World Giraffe Day with Bunny

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park, commonly known as Hyderabad zoo, celebrated World Giraffe Day on Sunday, June 21, with special events aimed at promoting wildlife education and awareness among visitors.

As part of the celebrations, zoo authorities prepared a special 5-kg cake made from fruits, vegetables, green leaves, nuts and beans for Bunny, the zoo’s 10-year-old male giraffe.

Animal keeper talks were held in two sessions during the event. Assistant Animal Keeper Buchanna and Zoo Education Officer Deepak Tharun interacted with visitors and explained the giraffe’s habitat, food habits, behaviour and lifespan.

Subhan Bakery

Deputy Curator J. Muralidhar said World Giraffe Day is observed globally on June 21 every year because it is the longest day of the year and the giraffe is the tallest land animal. He said giraffes are native to Africa, are herbivores and usually live in groups. Their skin patterns vary depending on climatic conditions.

Curator J. Vasantha said the Hyderabad zoo regularly conducts wildlife awareness programmes to educate visitors. She added that efforts are being made to bring a female giraffe from another zoo through an animal exchange programme.

Currently, Nehru Zoological Park houses one male giraffe named Bunny. Officials and veterinary staff of the zoo also participated in the World Giraffe Day celebrations.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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