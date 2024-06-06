Hyderabad: Zoo officials refute allegations of ticket price hike

Hyderabad: After a widespread allegation that ticket prices at Nehru Zoological Park were inflated, the authorities on Wednesday, June 5, said that they conducted an inquiry and found that the allegations were baseless.

Earlier, a post on X, alleging that a security guard at Nehru Zoological Park was selling tickets at an inflated price compared to the official rate, had gone viral.

The officials have called the video misleading. In the video, a man was seen in conversation with a female security guard near ticket counter. However, there was no evidence of payment being made or a ticket being handed out to the customer. The post claimed, “Ticket Black Market Scandal at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad! On June 5, 2024, ₹70 tickets sold for ₹100. Authorities were urged to take immediate action.”

After the allegations were found to be false, the curator of the zoo appealed to citizens not circulate false information.