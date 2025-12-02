When a global food guide like TasteAtlas puts Hyderabadi Biryani in its top ten list, it is more than just a culinary accolade, it is a nod to its everlasting legacy. In its latest ‘50 Best Rice Dishes of 2025‘ ranking, TasteAtlas has placed Hyderabadi Biryani at the 10th spot, making it the only Indian dish among a sea of global favourites.

For Hyderabadis, it is a moment of pride that dum-cooked layers of rice, meat, spices and saffron now stand shoulder to shoulder with Japan’s sushi, Saudi Arabia’s Haneeth and several other global rice dishes. The recognition also reinforces the city’s claim as a culinary destination, where biryani is an identity.

Hyderabadi Biryani is a legacy carried forward since the era of the Nizams, perfected in palace kitchens and preserved through generations. Even today, some of the city’s oldest restaurants continue to honour that heritage, serving the same timeless flavours that have made Hyderabad the biryani capital of India. To celebrate this moment, Siasat.com has curated a list of Hyderabad’s iconic spots that have been serving authentic flavours for over 50 years.

1. Grand Hotel (1935)

Founded in 1935, the Grand Hotel is one of Hyderabad’s oldest Irani-style establishments and a landmark in Abids, which is known for its hearty biryani. It still attracts families who return for the same comforting flavours that are preserved for nearly a century.

2. Alpha Hotel (1957)

Opened in 1957, opposite the Secunderabad railway station, Alpha Hotel has served as a dependable stop for locals and tourists for its pocket-friendly and delicious biryani.

3. Paradise (1953)

No food trail in Hyderabad is complete without the iconic biryani of Paradise. Started in 1953 as a small canteen inside Paradise Cinema, the original outlet continues to attract both locals and tourists seeking that signature taste. Their dum biryani remains legendary

4. Madina Hotel (1947)

Established in 1947, Hotel Madina is located in the historic Madina Building in Hyderabad’s Old City. The restaurant is known for its biryani, which offers a taste of traditional Hyderabadi cuisine.

5. Hotel Niagara (1969)

Opened in 1969, Hotel Niagara is one of the oldest eateries in Chaderghat. It offers a range of Hyderabadi and North Indian dishes, including Hyderabadi biryani and kebabs, in a simple yet inviting setting.

6. Astoria (1964)

Astoria, established in 1964 in Khairtabad, is one of Hyderabad’s classic biryani spots known for its straightforward, no-frills dining experience. Over the decades, it has earned a loyal following for its consistent Hyderabadi biryani.

