Hyderabadi biryani, three other Indian dishes in world’s top 100

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi biryani and three other Indian dishes have secured spots in the list of the world’s top 100 dishes.

The list is compiled by Taste Atlas, a leading global travel and food guide.

Indian dishes shine in Taste Atlas rankings

Taste Atlas, known for its meticulously curated rankings, placed Hyderabadi biryani at the 31st position.

Murgh Makhani, popularly known as butter chicken, ranked slightly higher at 29th. Two more Indian dishes, Chicken 65 and Keema, also made the prestigious list.

Here’s the breakdown of Indian dishes in the world’s top 100 compiled by Taste Atlas:

Murgh Makhani (Ranked 29) Hyderabadi Biryani (Ranked 31) Chicken 65 (Ranked 97) Keema (Ranked 100)

Hyderabadi biryani remains at the top among dishes in the city.

The biryani, a culinary masterpiece originating from the Nizam’s kitchens, remains a timeless favorite. This biryani style is prepared with basmati rice and tender meat. It represents a harmonious blend of Hyderabadi and Mughlai cuisines.

In Hyderabad, the dish reigns supreme as the city’s most beloved delicacy. Whether served at upscale restaurants or street-side eateries, Hyderabadi biryani continues to attract food enthusiasts from around the world.

Indian dishes like Murgh Makhani, Chicken 65 and Keema, are examples of India’s diverse flavors that captivate international palates.