Hyderabadi blogger’s relatable reel ‘Men at Numaish’ goes viral

Hyderabad: The Nampally side and its adjacent areas witness frequent traffic jams during January and the first half of February as a 45-day-long fair, Numaish, is organised at the exhibition ground of the area. Hyderabadis throng to Numaish in huge numbers during these days and fill their baskets with a variety of special and antique items like Kashmir shawls, Handicrafts, Lucknowi Kurtas, spices of Kerala etc. and taste the different varieties of food served here.

A funny and relatable viral video of ‘Men At Numaish’ is making rounds on Instagram. The video was shot by Hyderabad’s popular food blogger Ayesha Sultana who runs an Instagram page under the name of ‘whatchucraving’. She shared a random reel on her Insta page and that is going viral like wildfire. It has received widespread attention from Hyderabadis, with people finding it both ‘relatable’ and thought-provoking.

Numaish is a shopping event that is primarily attended by women. In the short viral video, a few men are seen with baby carriers, holding the hands of children while others carry baskets and shopping bags.

The video shows men in a positive light and it defies stereotypes that men are not capable of or interested in taking on domestic responsibilities. It highlights the importance of sharing domestic responsibilities equally. Many social media users are lauding the men in the clip for being supportive partners and fathers.

Watch the reel below.

Check out how Hyderabadis are reacting to the viral video.