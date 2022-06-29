Hyderabadi boy becomes first Indian to complete intermediate in two streams

Hyderabad: Agastya Jaiswal has become the first boy in India to complete his intermediate (12th Class) in two streams, BiPc (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) and CEC (Civics, Economics, Commerce).

As TS Intermediate results were declared on Tuesday, Agastya Jaiswal cleared the intermediate second-year examination in BiPc with 81 per cent from Sri Chandra College, according to a release.

Earlier when he was 11 years old, Agastya was the youngest boy in Telangana to pass the intermediate examination in CEC from a private College.

In 2020, at the age of just 14 years, Agastya Jaiswal became the youngest boy in India to complete graduation in BA Mass-communication and Journalism. Also, at the age of just 9 years, Agastya became the youngest boy in Telangana to pass SSC.

On this achievement, Agastya said, “My parents are my teachers; with the support and training of my parents, I have been overcoming challenges, proving nothing is impossible.”

The intention to complete intermediate in two streams BiPc and CEC was just to acquire knowledge, he added.

He also expressed thanks to the Government of Telangana for his accomplishment.

The release said Agastya Jaiswal can type A to Z alphabets in just 1.72 seconds; he is ambidextrous and can write with both hands. Agastya is a national-level table tennis player. He is an international motivational speaker too.

Agastya Jaiswal is the younger brother of International table tennis player and Youngest Research Scholar Naina Jaiswal.

Celebrations took place at Bhagyalaxmi Nivas, the residence of Naina Jaiswal and Agastya Jaiswal in Hyderabad.

Agastya’s father Ashwin Jaiswal told ANI that he noticed his son’s interest in studies and sports and encouraged him.

“We have to support our child in whichever field he is interested. I noticed that he was interested in studies as well as sports so I encouraged him. Today, he is in this position. Parents should keep children away from mobile phones and make them comfortable in the field of their choice so that they can do miracles.”