Hyderabadi bride’s guide to unique, creative wedding favors

As the wedding season rolls in, so does the bride’s planning notebook, packed with endless detail. Amidst the excitement of organizing venues, outfits, and décor, one thing takes center stage: the guest list. With friends and family showering the couple with love and lavish gifts, couples often look for thoughtful ways to return the gesture.

Enter the world of wedding favors (or return gifts) –personalized tokens of appreciation that not only thank guests but leave them with lasting memories of the celebration.

To help brides navigate this aspect of wedding planning, Siasat.com has put together a guide to some of the most creative and unique wedding favors by Hyderabadi artists.

Bespoke Jewelry from Ruba Art Gallery

Whether it’s custom-made bracelets, Arabic name pendants, rings for women, or cuff links and brooch pins for men, Ruba Art Gallery offers something for everyone. They also provide options in sterling silver, adding a luxurious touch to the gifts. Their creations are sure to leave guests with a special reminder of the big day.

Mini Bouquets from The Gift Bowtique (TGB)

Although The Gift Bowtique specializes in trousseau packaging and elaborate hampers, they also offer charming options for return gifts. “For couples seeking to offer something beautiful and meaningful, our mini bouquets and dry fruit jars are an excellent choice. They show appreciation in an elegant way,” suggests Sadia Anam, founder of TGB.

These thoughtfully crafted gifts allow couples to express gratitude by combining visual appeal with a sweet gesture.

Desserts from The Cocoa Bean Co.

For brides with a sweet tooth, The Cocoa Bean Co. offers a delightful selection of dessert-based wedding favors. “If you’re looking to give your guests something memorable and sweet, our meringues, cookie hampers, brownie boxes are a fantastic option. Customizable and delicious, they’re bound to leave an impression,” said Nida Khan, founder of The Cocoa Bean Co.

These customizable, bite-sized treats add a fun and decadent element to any wedding favor collection.

Resin Art from Noor With Qalam

Noor with Qalam’s beautifully crafted resin art is a treat to the eyes when you scroll through her Instagram page. “For couples wanting an artistic favor, our resin bookmarks and keychain with Arabic or English calligraphy make the perfect choice. They blend tradition and art in a thoughtful way,” Noor tells Siasat.com.

These bespoke resin items blend beauty and utility, offering guests a keepsake they’ll treasure.

Candles from Dainty Lit

Dainty Lit offers a charming selection of candles that make perfect wedding favors.

“For weddings I would recommend our wedding dress candles for bridesmaids, the couple candle, hug candle, peonies, and roses,” suggested Daniya Fatima of Dainty Lit.

These elegant gifts beautifully encapsulate the spirit of love and gratitude.