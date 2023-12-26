Hyderabadi doctor arrested for cheating Mumbai woman

Published: 26th December 2023 9:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: A doctor working in a private hospital here was arrested for allegedly cheating and sexually assaulting a woman from Mumbai after promising to marry her.

The woman had filed a complaint at the Bale MIDC police station, New Mumbai and a zero FIR was registered there on October 10. The case was transferred to Madhapur police due to jurisdiction issues.

According to the complaint, accused Mohsin Khan and the woman met through a marriage facilitation portal. They developed a sexual relationship in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

When she asked about marriage, he started ignoring her.

Mohsin Khan was arrested and remanded on Monday. A case was registered under Sections 376 (2)(n), 377, 504 and 506 of IPC.

