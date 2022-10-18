Hyderabadi Haleem beats rasgulla, other food items to bag ‘Most Popular GI’ award

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi Haleem has won the ‘Most Popular GI’ award after beating other food items including Rasgulla, Bikaneri Bhujiya, and Ratlami Sev.

The ministry of commerce and industry selected the dish for the award based on public opinion. The voting was done between August 2 and October 9 to select the dish.

In the voting process, people from both India and abroad participated and the majority of them voted for Hyderabadi Haleem.

Recently, the minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal presented the award to the director of Pista House and president of Hyderabad Haleem Makers Association MA Majeed.

Hyderabadi Haleem

Hyderabadi Haleem is a dish that is made up of meat, lentils, wheat, spices, and other ingredients. It is the most popular dish in the city during the month of Ramadan.

During the holy month, many restaurants set up Haleem outlets in the city. It is not only a business but also a source of employment for many residents in the city.

Though it is widely available in the holy month, some outlets made it available 365 days a year.

What is GI tag?

GI tag is given to products to ensure that authorized users can only use the popular product name.

In Telangana, many items bagged the tag. However, in foodstuff category, only Hyderabadi Haleem won the status.

For the first time, GI status was accorded to Hyderabadi Haleem in 2010. It expired in December 2019.

Later, the registrar of Geographical Indicator renewed the tag for the dish for 10 years.

Other Telangana items that were accorded GI tag include Nirmal toys and crafts, Nirmal furniture, Nirmal Paintings, Gadwal sari, and Banaganapalle Mangoes.