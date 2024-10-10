Hyderabadi man wins Mercedes Benz car in Dubai Duty Free draw

Another participant takes away one million dollars.  

Photo: @Ian Edokov/Unsplash

A 50-year-old Indian national based in Hyderabad won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car on Wednesday, October 9, in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw.

The winner, Rajiv Lakhotia, bagged the prize after purchasing a ticket number 0826 on September 26 on his way to Hyderabad from Dubai.

Lakhotia, who runs a manufacturing business, has been a regular participant in DDF’s promotion.

“Thank you so much for this wonderful surprise. I cannot believe this just happened,” he said DDF organizers.

Other winners

Besides Lakhotia, Jothibhasu Madhavan, a 55-year-old Indian based in Sharjah, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car, and Shihabudeen M, an Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R 1250 RS (Triple Black) motorbike.

A 67-year-old Syrian expat in Al Ain, Ali Akram Arabo, won one million dollars in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday.

