Hyderabadi Muslims hold unique identity in service to people: Turkish Consul General

Hyderabad: News Editor of the Siasat Daily Amer Ali Khan called on the Consul General of Turkiye in Hyderabad Orhan Yalman Okan and handed over a cheque of Rs. 10 lakh from the Siasat Daily for earthquake victims, although temporary aid was already delivered.

Orhan said that Hyderabadi Muslims have their unique identity in the spirit of service to the people. Only Allah the almighty will give the reward for the help of Hyderabadis for the afflicted. Turkey will always be grateful for the help of the Hyderabadi people for the victims of the earthquake.

Amer Ali Khan while expressing grief enquired about the current situation in Turkiye on which the Council General gave details about the plight of the earthquake affected areas and public life.

The Consul General told Amer Ali Khan that the Turkish Consulate has decided to receive only financial assistance because there is no place to store the items received. However, a warehouse is acquired in Shamsabad for storing the goods.

The Consul General of Turkiye was deeply impressed by the spirit of service of the people of Hyderabad and he became emotional while telling the story of the cooperation of the people of Hyderabad. On this occasion, Dr. Hyder Ali Khan, Khaleequr Rehman were also present.