In the rich tapestry of Hyderabadi cuisine, spices are not merely flavour enhancers, instead, they are storytellers. From the fragrant whiff of zafran in a dum biryani to the warm embrace of cardamom in khorma, the spices of Hyderabad define its culinary identity. Central to this spice heritage is the powerful potli technique.

Enter any spice shop or dawasaz in Hyderabad, and you are sure to find a muslin bundle filled with whole and exotic spices, known as Potli ka Masala. Siasat.com explores this little pouch that is unique to only Hyderabadi kitchens.

A legacy that travelled through royal kitchens

The origin of Potli ka Masala can be a topic of argument. Some food historians trace its roots to the royal kitchens of Awadh, where a similar spice pouch called Lazzat-e-Taam was used to flavour dishes like kebabs and khormas. This Awadhi blend, often tied in a muslin cloth and simmered in gravies, carried notes of rose, vetiver, and kewra, which are hallmarks of Lucknow’s culinary tradition.

While not officially verified, it is believed that under the royal family of Hyderabad, this spice pouch technique got a unique character. The simple pouch evolved into a far more complex and popular Potli ka Masala. Unlike its northern cousin, the Hyderabadi version embraced the region’s earthy and aromatic ingredients like paan ki jad (betel root), khas ki jad (vetiver), phattar ka phool (stone flower) and even sandalwood powder. Food historians note that the city’s spice blend cannot be found anywhere else and is uniquely Hyderabadi.

What is inside the Potli ka Masala?

The exact recipe of Potli ka Masala is rarely disclosed, as it is often a guarded family secret. However, culinary experts and traditional cooks describe it as a blend of 30-32 ingredients. Some of the known elements are —

Coriander seeds, cumin seeds and caraway seeds (shahjeera), cloves, cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods (green and black), black peppercorns, cubeb pepper (tailed pepper or kababchini), star anise, mace and nutmeg, bay leaves, poppy seeds, phattar ka phool (stone flower), fennel seeds, paan ki jad (betel roots), khas ki jad (vetiver, dried rose petals, dried ginger, sandalwood powder and jarakush (dried lemongrass).

The dishes that carry its legacy

Potli ka Masala is most famously associated with Hyderabadi nihari, paya, and haleem, where its subtle fragrance elevates the long-cooked meat and gravies. Sometimes, it is also used Dum Biryani, especially in traditional home recipes where the pouch is dropped into the stock before layering the rice.

The potli is placed into the cooking pot early in the process and allowed to simmer so the flavours seep into the cuisine. Afterwards, the bundle is removed, leaving behind a refined, fragrant base without crunchy spice bits.

In an age of instant spice mixes and ready-to-eat gravies, Potli ka Masala remains a reminder of Hyderabad’s slow-cooked legacy.