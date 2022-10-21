Hyderabadi woman stuck in Oman, son seeks govt help

Hyderabad: The son of a 42-year-old Hyderabadi woman, who is currently stuck in Oman with severe health complications, has urged the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar for her repatriation to India.

Shaheen Begum, a resident of Vatepally, Jahanuma, is stuck in Muscat, Oman, after she was offered a job to work as a housemaid in UAE.

The son alleged that his mother wanted to return to her family but the present employer is asking her to pay Rs 2 lakhs to get her passport.

Shaheen’s son Syed Amer appeal to the state to rescue her mother was shared on Twitter by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Also Read Indian Embassy steps in to rescue Hyderabad woman stuck in UAE

Amjed Ullah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Syed Amer from Hyd appeals @DrSJaishankar to rescue his mother Shaheen Begum who has been cheated and stuck up Muscat, first she was taken to Dubai, UAE and after working for nine months was trafficked to Muscat, Oman. @HelplinePBSK @meaMADAD @Indemb_Muscat @sushilrTOI.”

Syed Amer from Hyd appeals @DrSJaishankar to rescue his mother Shaheen Begum who has been cheated and stuck up Muscat, first she was taken to Dubai, UAE and after working for nine months was trafficked to Muscat, Oman.@HelplinePBSK @meaMADAD @Indemb_Muscat @sushilrTOI pic.twitter.com/POGXuwHyrc — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) October 20, 2022

Explaining his mother’s ordeal, Syed Amer said, “She was in search of job due to our poor financial conditions. She was approached by a local agent Mohammed Ali (7287840542) and offered a job to work as a housemaid in Alain, UAE and offered Rs 125,000 per month.”

Amer further adds, “As per there agreement on October 24, 2021, she went to Hyd-Dubai and was received by one lady agent Nargis (0527785749) and taken to Alain and was kept in her travel office and was asked to work as a housemaid in a house of one Sayeed (0508444895).”

Amer alleged that Shaheen was not being paid salary properly and after working for nine months she was returned to the travel agent office of Nargis. After staying in Nargis Office for more two months she was sold to another agent and shifted to Muscat, Oman on July 5, 2022 and was asked to work as a housemaid in Yaqoob (+96891740088) where she is being tortured not being given proper food or space to sleep etc.

Shaheen’s suffering did not end there. When she wanted to return her present employer is asking her to pay Rs 2 lakhs to give her passport.

“Due to work pressure her health conditions is deterioting, Kindly contact her on 0506995994 (UAE number) and ask the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman to rescue her and repatriate her,” Amer added.