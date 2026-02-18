Hyderabad: As the silver crescent will be sighted this evening, the holy month of Ramzan will begin tomorrow, Thursday, February 19, across India. From Hyderabad’s Old City to Mumbai’s Bohri Mohalla, homes and mosques prepare for Sehri and the return of fasting, prayer, and late-night food traditions.

While Hyderabad takes pride in Haleem and Qubani-ka-Meetha, Mumbai’s Ramzan nights offer their own culinary charm. The streets of Bhendi Bazaar and Bohri Mohalla serve not just food, but generations of tradition. For Hyderabadis visiting Mumbai, the city’s sweet trail is an experience worth discovering.

1. Imam Sharbatwala: The Coolest Tradition (Est. 1925)

In the humid Mumbai heat, Imam Sharbatwala stands as a refreshing institution. Since 1925, this iconic Bohri Mohalla stall has served its famous Watermelon Milk Sharbat, a drink that has become synonymous with Ramzan nights. Here, you can find vendors slicing fresh watermelon straight into large vats of chilled, sweetened milk, creating both a visual and culinary delight.

It feels like a lighter, fruitier cousin to Hyderabad’s familiar milk drinks, a perfect drink before heavier desserts.

2. Burhanpur Jalebi Centre: The “Kali” Jalebi (Est. 1970s in Mumbai)

Mumbai’s take on jalebi is richer and darker. The Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi, originally from Madhya Pradesh, has found its true fan base here. Made from mawa, these thick jalebis are fried until deep brown, giving them a smoky caramel flavour.

Pro Tip: Pair them with chilled Rabdi for balance and added richness.

3. Noorani Sweets: The Milk-Based Haven (Est. 1922)

Located near Minara Masjid, Noorani Sweets is known for its comforting dairy desserts, familiar yet distinct to Hyderabadi tastes. Their chilled Masala Milk and Badam Milk, served in glass bottles, are both refreshing and indulgent. When here, do not miss their Malpua with Rabdi, which is widely loved during Ramzan.

4. Suleman Usman Bakery: The King of Malpuas (Est. 1936)

At the foot of Minara Masjid stands Suleman Usman Bakery, famous for its rich Ramzan offerings. The must-try here includes their legendary Double Egg Malpuas, which are crisp outside and soft inside. The rich Aflatoon, made with mawa and ghee, is also a popular offering that you can carry home.

5. Shabbir’s Tawakkal Sweets: The Phirni Specialist (Est. 1950s)

In Bohri Mohalla, Tawakkal is known for desserts that highlight texture and balance. Their Malai Khaja is a star. Additionally, their Mango Phirni and Mango Malai, served in earthen pots, are creamy, thick, and perfect for those who like lighter desserts.

6. Taj Icecream (Est. 1887)

No visit is complete without stopping at the historic Taj Icecream, a 130-year-old establishment. Their iconic Sitafal Ice Cream, made using traditional hand-churning, offers natural fruit flavour and unmatched freshness. It is hand-churned nostalgia in a bowl.

A Note for the Hyderabadi Traveler

Mumbai’s Ramzan food trail comes alive between 11:00 PM and 3:00 AM, filled with energy, aromas, and eager food lovers. While Hyderabad may always be known for Haleem, Mumbai’s desserts present a sweet journey of their own.

Ramzan Mubarak to all our readers.