Hyderabadis react to video of crowd chanting ‘Sania Mirza’ in stadium

Hyderabad: Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who recently got married to cricketer Shoaib Malik, found herself in an unexpected situation during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match where Shoaib was representing Karachi Kings.

While Sana was fervently cheering for her husband in the stands, a group of spectators were seen chanting the name of Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s former spouse.

A video capturing the incident went viral recently and the same clip has now sparked reactions from the people of Hyderabad, Sania Mirza’s hometown. Some Instagram users condemned the crowd for their disrespectful behavior towards Sana Javed, expressing disapproval of the inappropriate chants.

On the other hand, certain individuals chose to troll Sana, extending their support to Sania Mirza. Social media users even tagged Sania Mirza in the comments section.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, who got married in 2010 in Hyderabad, reportedly parted ways in 2023. Shoaib Malik’s surprising announcement of his third marriage with Sana Javed came on January 20 this year.