Hyderabadis spend 123 hrs on roads, thanks to traffic congestion

Hyderabad: Last year, Hyderabad recorded an average traffic congestion level of 55.5 per cent; commuters spending 123 hours, according to the latest TomTom Traffic Index report.

This was 1 hour and 16 minutes more than the previous year. The congestion level was 1.3 percentage points lower than in 2024.

The city’s rapidly growing vehicle population is a major contributor, doubling in the last decade. More people prefer private transport to car-pooling or bus service. Many own multiple cars. Around 80 lakh vehicles ply on Hyderabad’s roads.

Hyderabad traffic during rush hours

The evening rush hour remains more congested than the morning hours.

During the morning rush hour, a 10-km journey took an average of 34 minutes and 53 seconds. The average congestion level was 66.4 per cent while the average speed was 17.2 kmph.

In the evenings, the same 10-km journey took 39 minutes and 28 seconds. The average congestion level rose to 85.7 per cent while the average speed dropped to 15.2 kmph.

Worst day

August 30, 2025, was the worst day for travel in Hyderabad, according to TomTom.

The city recorded an average congestion level of 78 per cent on the day. At 6 pm, the congestion level reached 113 per cent while the distance covered in 15 minutes fell to just 3.3 km.

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The average travel time for a 10-km journey on the worst day was 32 minutes and 37 seconds which was 11 seconds longer than in 2024.

In any metro city in India, traffic speed is 25-30 kmph. Hyderabad, though, the average speeds are barely 15 kmph and can drop as low as 10kmph, meaning more time spent on roads.

Hyderabad traffic speeds

Across 2025, the average distance driven in 15 minutes was 4.6 km, similar to the previous year. The average speed on highways was 34.1 kmph which was 0.6 kmph faster than in 2024. The average rush-hour speed was 16.1 kmph remaining similar to the 2024 level.

The TomTom Traffic Index data is based on anonymously collected trip data from drivers across the Hyderabad metropolitan area and city road network, including major roads and highways.