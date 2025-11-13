Although less talked about, India too has its fair share of bioluminescent beaches, where the sea glows at night, turning every wave into a line of shimmering blue light. From Goa’s Betalbatim Beach to the islands of Lakshadweep and the Andamans, these rare natural spectacles have left many travellers mesmerised. But very few know that even the Andhra coast has witnessed this magic. At Bheemili Beach near Visakhapatnam, the Bay of Bengal has, on certain nights, come alive with glowing waves.

If you are looking to witness this beautiful natural phenomenon without venturing out too far from Hyderabad, Siasat.com recommends taking a trip to this Bheemili Beach.

What causes the glow?

The secret behind these glowing waves lies in tiny marine organisms called bioluminescent plankton. When disturbed by movement like a crashing wave, a passing boat, or even footsteps along the shore, they emit a bluish light, making the sea appear to sparkle.

Scientists say this natural light show is a form of chemical reaction within the plankton’s cells, much like how fireflies glow on land. It is a defence mechanism and their way of startling predators or simply reacting to motion around them.

While bioluminescence is most famously seen in places like the Maldives or Puerto Rico, India’s coastline has also witnessed these rare events. It can appear without warning and vanish within hours, which makes spotting it feel nothing short of magical.

Glowing waves at Bheemili Beach

In April 2023, the quiet shore of Bheemunipatnam Beach or Bheemili turned into a scene straight out of a dream. As the waves rolled in under a moonless sky, the water began to shimmer in hues of blue, drawing residents and travelers alike to the shoreline. Videos of the glowing surf quickly spread online, confirming that bioluminescent plankton had made a appearance along the Andhra coast.

Marine researchers from Andhra University later verified that the glow was indeed caused by microscopic organisms reacting to the motion of the sea. Since then, a few faint sightings have been reported, especially during calm, warm nights after the monsoon.

When to visit?

If you are hoping to catch this phenomenon yourself, locals suggest trying your luck between October and April, when the skies are clearer, the water calmer, and light pollution lower. The glow is most visible on dark, moonless nights, ideally a few hours after sunset when the sea is at its stillest.

Of course, bioluminescence is unpredictable as it may appear one night and disappear the next. But there is no harm in checking it out. Even without the glowing waves, Bheemili Beach is among the most scenic and peaceful stretches on the Andhra coast.

Located about 650 km from Hyderabad, Bheemili stands out for its quiet charm. With its Dutch-era lighthouse, palm-fringed coastline, and colonial heritage structures, the beach offers a slower, more soulful experience than other Andhra beaches. It is a perfect spot to sit back, watch fishing boats drift by, and enjoy the kind of calm that city life rarely allows.