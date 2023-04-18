Hyderabadis watch OTT shows for at least 3 hours a day, 52% in Hindi: Report

Hyderabad: A recent study shows that with an average watch time of over 3 hours every day, 52 percent of over-the-top (OTT) content consumers in the city prefer Hindi language content, 28 percent prefer English content while only 14 percent gravitate towards Telugu content.

Among the female audience, 60 percent prefer Hindi and English content over Telugu, says the Hyderabad-based marketing consultancy, Red Matter Technologies’ (RMT) new report ‘Understanding Paid OTT Subscribers of Hyderabad’.

The report also observes that regional players are struggling to gain penetration and affinity among the people on OTT platforms.

The report says that the audience of Hyderabad is indulging in over 3 hours of OTT content every day, with weekends showing 10 percent higher viewership than weekdays.

For city dwellers, OTT viewing is predominantly a mobile experience, with more than half inclined to consume content on the go.

Speaking about the report, RMT’s chief executive officer, Srikant Rajasekharuni said, “OTT platforms have become an integral part of our daily lives, and this report provides valuable insights into the viewing habits of Hyderabad’s paid subscribers.”

Regarding preferred platforms, the report identified three segments – big tech platforms like Prime Video with 70 percent of users, followed by broadcast and regional platforms.

The report’s key audience is individuals who are quite active on the internet, spend money on internet subscriptions, and are primarily working.

The report shows that 77 percent of the audience who subscribe to OTT platforms in the city have an average total household income of approximately Rs 60000 per month.

Hyderabad’s under-26 population prefers watching their OTT shows alone as they tend to gravitate towards more personal and individualistic shows. More than half of the above 35 population of the city, that is 55 percent of them, show a stronger preference towards watching TV with family members.

The report also says that 62 percent of the audience have an active music streaming service, while cable usage was at 58 percent.