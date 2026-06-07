Hyderabad’s Bachupally six-lane flyover likely to be opened soon

Hyderabad: The six-lane bi-directional flyover at Hyderabad’s Bachupally in the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits is expected to be opened for commuters in the second week of June.

The project was launched in 2022 when the foundation stone was laid near Bachupally X Roads. Although the flyover was scheduled to be completed by 2024, the work faced delays due to various reasons.

Major relief for commuters

Once opened, the flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion in the area and improve connectivity for thousands of daily commuters and IT professionals.

People travelling from Gandi Maisamma, Gajularamaram, Bachupally, Nizampet and nearby localities towards Miyapur, KPHB, Hi Tech City, Madinaguda and Gachibowli are expected to benefit from the new infrastructure.

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Key Features of Hyderabad’s Bachupally flyover

The flyover has been designed as a six-lane bi-directional structure with a total length of 1.3 kilometres.

The project has been constructed at a cost of Rs 141 crore.

It will serve residents of Miyapur, Nizampet, Bachupally, Pragathi Nagar, Bowrampet, Mallampet, Gandimaisamma, Gajularamaram and adjoining residential colonies and educational institutions.

Travel time to reduce

The flyover is expected to significantly reduce travel time on the Miyapur–Nizampet–Bachupally stretch.

The current travel time of around 20 minutes is likely to come down to between 5 and 10 minutes after the flyover becomes operational.