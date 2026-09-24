Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction set for another record bid

Hyderabad: Preparations are underway in Balapur for the annual Ganesh laddu auction, a three-decade-old tradition that has grown from an initial bid of Rs. 450 in 1994 into a high-profile event. The sacred offering fetched a record Rs. 35 lakh last year, and the upcoming auction is expected to draw devotees, bidders and visitors.

The auction, held ahead of the Ganesh idol’s immersion, has become a prominent feature of the city’s Ganesh celebrations. What began as a modest village tradition has evolved into an event that attracts considerable public attention, with bidders competing to take home the laddu offered to Lord Ganesha.

The tradition began in 1994 when local farmer Kolan Mohan Reddy won the laddu for Rs. 450. Over the years, the auction witnessed a steady increase in bidding amounts, with the offering becoming associated with prosperity, good fortune and divine blessings among devotees.

The auction crossed the Rs. 1 lakh mark in 2002, while the bid reached Rs. 10.32 lakh in 2015. In 2019, the laddu was sold for Rs. 17.60 lakh. The event was not held in its regular format in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tradition resumed in 2021, when the laddu fetched Rs. 18.90 lakh. The amount rose to Rs. 24.60 lakh in 2022 and Rs. 27 lakh in 2023.

In 2024, Kolan Shankar Reddy won the laddu for Rs. 30.01 lakh. Last year, Lingala Dasrath Goud of Karmanghat secured the 21-kg offering for Rs. 35 lakh, setting a new record.

Also Read Hyderabad Ganesh laddu auctions fetch bids up to Rs 21.11 lakh

Beyond the competitive bidding, the auction holds religious and social significance for the local community. Devotees believe that receiving the laddu brings blessings and prosperity, while the proceeds from the auction have been associated with welfare and development activities.

As Balapur gears up for this year’s festivities, the laddu auction remains a symbol of faith, tradition and community participation, connecting a simple offering with a celebration that has grown in scale over the decades.