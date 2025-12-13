Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, Himayatnagar among Asia’s top streets

Hyderabad has scored a major win on the global retail map. Banjara Hills and Himayatnagar have been named among the Asia Pacific region’s 50 most valuable shopping streets in Cushman & Wakefield’s Main Streets Across the World 2025 report.

The two neighbourhoods share the 48th spot, backed by headline rents of around 30 USD per sq ft per year (approximately Rs. 2680 per sq ft). This inclusion positions Hyderabad as the only city from the Telugu states to feature in the Asia-Pacific list. This is an achievement that highlights its rapidly growing retail strength.

Banjara Hills and Himayatnagar: A tale of two retail moods

Banjara Hills, with its calm, upscale vibe, has long been the address for premium boutiques, cafes, flagship stores, and curated designer spaces. Its blend of luxury and lifestyle has made it a natural magnet for brands looking for visibility and a discerning customer base.

In contrast, Himayatnagar thrives on energy and accessibility. A classic neighbourhood high street, it brings together affordable jewellery stores, bakeries, bookshops, ethnic wear outlets, stationery stores, and popular food joints. The footfall is diverse, loyal, and constant. It is exactly what today’s retail brands look for.

What the ranking means

Cushman & Wakefield’s annual report evaluates prime high-street retail locations across the world, focusing on rent potential, brand interest, footfall, and consumer behaviour. Being featured in this list signals that Hyderabad’s retail economy is not just expanding, it is becoming internationally competitive.

With brands steadily entering the city and local businesses thriving, the recognition serves as a reminder that Hyderabad’s high streets like Banjara Hills and Himayatnagar are evolving faster than ever, blending global aspirations with neighbourhood charm.