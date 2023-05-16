Hyderabad’s Baseer Ali reveals what inspired him to become actor

Mumbai: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful TV serials which enjoys a separate fan base. Currently, popular actors Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad are playing the roles of Rajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra and Palki Khurana respectively. Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob who made their debut as an actor in the serial talked about his dream and his inspiration in life off the screen in an interview. He said Shah Rukh Khan is one of the reasons why he became an actor.

Yes, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has inspired scores of actors and Baseer Ali is one among them. He said he got motivated and inspired by SRK and he started his career by participating in reality shows. Baseer also said that his mother too forced him to start acting in TV serials.

Baseer Ali said Kundali Bhagya is his first fiction show and he is glad to get the opportunity to play role in the show. Talking about his journey he said that he started his journey back in 2017 with a reality show and in the last 6 years, he had participated in many other shows. He mentioned that he never thought that after joining a fiction show.

In conversation with ETimes, Baseer said, ”I have been coming to Mumbai time and again, but this is for the first time I have shifted to Mumbai for good. My mother told me, now that you are shifting to Mumbai, just bag a television show and you can do it. Three months later, I called her and informed her that I have bagged ‘Kundali Bhagya’.”

He said that his mother encouraged him but it is Shah Rukh Khan who inspired him to become an actor. He said, ”SRK is the real motivation for me, especially his journey from becoming a television actor to Bollywood’s King Khan. I now have realized that acting is something that I enjoy. And now playing the role of Shaurya is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with the way my journey is panning out.”

Baseer Ali is the Winner of Season 10 of Splitsvilla. He also appeared in other popular reality shows such as Roadies and Ace of Space. He hails from Hyderabad.